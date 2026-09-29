Japan Extra Diet Session to Start Mon. for 69-Day Run

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 29 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government informed the Diet on Tuesday that an extraordinary session of the parliament will be convened Monday for a 69-day run.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara conveyed the schedule to the boards of the steering committees in both Diet chambers.

At the session through Dec. 12, full-scale parliamentary debates will take place for the first time since Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi reshuffled her cabinet on Sept. 17.

A key focus will be deliberations on a bill to cut the 8 pct consumption tax rate for food to 1 pct for two years from April 2027 and another to reduce the number of seats in the House of Representatives, the lower Diet chamber. The ruling and opposition camps are expected to clash over the two important bills.

"I aim to deliver results over bills closely related to people's daily lives, including the consumption tax cut bill," Takaichi, also president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said at a meeting of senior LDP officials on Tuesday. "I will also hold sincere discussions with opposition parties," she added.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]