Japan Extraordinary Diet Session to Convene Mon.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 29 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government told the Diet, the country's parliament, on Tuesday that an extraordinary session will be convened Monday.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara conveyed the plan to the boards of the steering committees in both Diet chambers.

The Diet session is expected to run for 69 days through Dec. 12. It will be the first time that full-scale policy debates will be held since Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi reshuffled her cabinet on Sept. 17.

A key focus of the extraordinary session will be deliberations on bills to cut the consumption tax rate and to reduce the number of seats in the House of Representatives, the lower Diet chamber, which are expected to be major points of contention between the ruling and opposition camps.

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[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]