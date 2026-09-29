Japan's Iwaya Meets with China's He

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, Sept. 29 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya met with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in Beijing on Tuesday, a day after the Japanese politician held talks with Wang Yi, China's top diplomat.

In his meeting with Iwaya at the Great Hall of the People, He expressed concern that some Japanese politicians are attempting to cross China's red line over the Taiwan issue. He added that he was certain that inappropriate remarks could be corrected and that economic ties between Japan and China would be promoted.

Relations between Japan and China have been strained since November when Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's remarks about a potential Taiwan conflict drew ire from Beijing.

Iwaya was leading a delegation from Japan's Association for the Promotion of International Trade as head of the group aiming to enhance trade and economic exchanges between the two countries.

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