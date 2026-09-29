Japan Emperor, Empress to Visit Iwate, Miyagi in March

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako are expected to visit Iwate and Miyagi prefectures in late March to observe reconstruction efforts following the devastating March 2011 earthquake and tsunami, people familiar with the matter said Tuesday.

Princess Aiko, the only child of the couple, may accompany them.

The Imperial couple and Princess Aiko had been scheduled to visit the two northeastern prefectures on March 25-26 this year to mark the 15th anniversary of the disaster, but the trip was postponed after the Emperor and the Empress developed cold symptoms.

On April 6-7, the three visited Fukushima Prefecture, another northeastern prefecture hit by the disaster.

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