Japan Imperial Couple's Kumamoto Visit Postponed to Wed.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 29 (Jiji Press)--A planned visit by Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako to areas affected by a powerful earthquake in July in Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, has been postponed to Wednesday, the Imperial Household Agency said Tuesday.

The one-day trip, initially planned for Tuesday, was postponed due to unfavorable weather in Kumamoto, as travel by a Self-Defense Forces helicopter was deemed difficult.

The Imperial couple was scheduled to fly to the southwestern prefecture aboard a special aircraft from Tokyo's Haneda Airport, and visit the quake-battered cities of Yatsushiro and Uki and the town of Hikawa by car and SDF helicopter to meet with people affected by the July 28 quake.

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