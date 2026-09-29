Man Arrested over Providing Client Info to “Tokuryu” Group

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 29 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police have arrested a 53-year-old man for allegedly providing real estate client information to a “tokuryu” loosely organized anonymous criminal group and being involved in an attempted robbery, it was learned Tuesday.

The Metropolitan Police Department arrested self-described real estate agent Shinobu Ishihara, a resident of the Japanese capital’s Minato Ward, on suspicion of attempted robbery and unlawful entry into a residence. The MPD has not disclosed whether the suspect has admitted the allegations.

It is believed to be the first time that the MPD has arrested a suspected information source in connection with robberies and other crimes involving tokuryu groups. Police suspect that Ishihara provided information that was used by a planner, who hired perpetrators through a recruiter to carry out a robbery attempt.

Ishihara is suspected of conspiring with Yasuhiro Nakashima, 50, who is believed to be a robbery planner and has been charged with attempted robbery and other crimes, in connection with an incident on March 20. In the incident, perpetrators broke a window to enter a building serving as both an architectural office and a home in Tokyo’s Koto Ward at around 7:40 p.m. and attempted to steal money and valuables from the residents, a couple in their 50s and 60s. The robbery was unsuccessful due to resistance from the couple.

According to investigative sources, Ishihara had visited the couple’s home multiple times after they consulted him about real estate transactions. He provided Nakashima with information about the couple, including their assets and family composition, around November 2024. Nakashima planned a robbery attempt for the following month, but it was called off because they were unable to recruit enough perpetrators.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]