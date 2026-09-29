Logical Thinking, Problem-Solving Skills Key in AI Era: White Paper

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s labor ministry said in an annual report released Tuesday that so-called meta-skills, including logical thinking and problem-solving skills, are becoming essential for workers amid the widespread adoption of artificial intelligence technology.

In its 2026 white paper on the labor economy, the ministry defined meta-skills as abilities that can be applied broadly beyond specific tasks, such as logical thinking, critical thinking, and problem-solving and communication skills.

It said that past research has highlighted the importance of meta-skills as abilities that help people continuously acquire new knowledge to cope with rapid social changes, adding that workers with such skills tend to earn higher wages.

The report also emphasized the need to foster human resources with expertise in science and engineering who can drive AI development in the country.

Promoting recurrent education for working adults is imperative for achieving this goal, the report said, calling for efforts to address obstacles such as cost, time constraints and a lack of information.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]