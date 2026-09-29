Volleyball Player Rui Takahashi, Brother of Ran, Comes Out as Gay

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japanese volleyball player Rui Takahashi, who belongs to the Suntory Sunbirds Osaka team, came out as gay in a social media post on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old noted that spending time with his younger brother, Japanese star Ran Takahashi, on the same team until last season was significant to him.

"Conversations with Ran led me to accept myself for the first time," Takahashi said.

"I would be grateful if putting my thoughts into words could help someone struggling to accept themselves for any reason or background," he added.

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