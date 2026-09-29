Scandal-Hit Former Yokohama Mayor Announces Bid for Re-election

Newsfrom Japan

Yokohama, Sept. 29 (Jiji Press)--Former Yokohama Mayor Takeharu Yamanaka, who resigned in early September over a power harassment scandal, announced Tuesday that he will run as an independent in the Oct. 18 mayoral poll in the city south of Tokyo.

At a press conference, Yamanaka, 54, apologized for the scandal and expressed his hope to "sincerely engage with city residents once again." He highlighted the need to advance city administration from the standpoint of its residents.

In the Yokohama mayoral race, Yamanaka will face five newcomers who have already announced their candidacies. "I have the responsibility to implement policies," he said.

Regarding a casino-featuring integrated resort, Yamanaka said: "I sense fresh moves to invite it. We must block it."

In January, a senior city official accused Yamanaka of workplace harassment. In July, a third-party investigation report recognized seven instances of his inappropriate behavior, including yelling at subordinates and barring individuals from the mayor's office, as well as remarks characterizing subordinates as "useless" and "human trash."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]