Japan to Mull Higher Damages for Online Defamation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Justice Ministry is set to launch a study group to discuss raising damages for online defamation and other measures to address the growing problem of infringements of personal rights on social media, Justice Minister Takashi Yamashita suggested Tuesday.

The study group, which will hold its first meeting Wednesday, is also expected to discuss relevant provisions of the Civil Code, including requirements for seeking injunctions and the statute of limitations for claims for damages over torts against minors.

“We will examine from various perspectives what measures can be taken through the legal system, in light of actual court decisions,” Yamashita said at a press conference.

Article 709 of the Civil Code stipulates that “a person that has intentionally or negligently infringed the rights or legally protected interests of another person is liable to compensate for damage resulting in consequence.”

This provision has not changed significantly since the Civil Code was enacted in 1896, according to the ministry.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]