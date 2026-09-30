Japan Lifts Syria Sanctions on 16 Entities

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 30 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government has approved the lifting of sanctions imposed on 16 organizations linked to Syria.

The decision on Tuesday came after Tokyo lifted sanctions on four entities in May last year, leaving 59 individuals and 15 entities still subject to Syria-related sanctions.

Japan began imposing sanctions in stages on the regime of then-Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in 2011, citing the regime's suppression of antigovernment protests. Since the collapse of the Assad regime in 2024, Tokyo has eased its sanctions in light of steps taken by the new government of the Middle Eastern country.

"(The 16 organizations subject to the lifting of sanctions) are expected to play a role in contributing to Syria's reconstruction," Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said at a news conference Tuesday.

"Stability and development in Syria are directly linked to stability across the Middle East," he added. "We would like to continue supporting Syria's efforts."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]