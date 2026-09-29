Next University of Tokyo Head Vows to Lead Global Academia

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 29 (Jiji Press)--University of Tokyo professor Yuko Fujigaki, who has been elected the institution's next president, on Tuesday expressed her commitment to lead the academic world both at home and abroad.

"Leading academic research in Japan and the world is the international and social role the university must play," the 64-year-old professor at the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences told a press conference in Tokyo. "I hope to return to the basics--what a university is--and fulfill this mission," she said.

Rebuilding governance is a pressing issue at the prestigious Japanese national university, which has been hit by a series of scandals, including a corruption case. "I will firmly carry on (current) President Teruo Fujii's governance reforms and further develop them," Fujigaki, who will become the university's first female leader, said.

Hiroko Kuniya, a former newscaster at Japan Broadcasting Corp., or NHK, who chaired the committee on the selection of the next president, also joined the press conference. As the reason for picking Fujigaki, Kuniya cited her "ability to communicate science and technology to society" and her "strong will and capability to restore trust in academia."

"We concluded that she has broad experience on the international arena and therefore possesses sufficient ability to realize transformation," Kuniya added.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]