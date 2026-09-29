Foreigners with Specified Skill Status in Japan Hits Record High

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 29 (Jiji Press)--The number of foreigners with specified skilled worker status of residence in Japan hit a record high of 444,256 as of the end of June, up 13.8 pct from the end of 2025, the Immigration Services Agency of Japan said Tuesday.

Of them, those who have the Type 2 status, which is for workers with higher skills, increased 2.3-fold to 18,295.

The specified skilled worker status system was introduced in 2019 to fill labor shortages in the country. Holders of the Type 1 status can work for up to five years in Japan, while Type 2 allows foreigners to work in the country permanently, in effect, and bring in their families.

According to the government agency, the number of foreign residents switching from Type 1 to Type 2 has been on the rise.

Foreign workers with the Type 1 residence status stood at 425,961, up 11.4 pct. People from Vietnam topped the list, followed by those from Indonesia and Myanmar.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]