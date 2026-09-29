Japan, Mongolia Agree on Yen Loans for Airport Expansion

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and her Mongolian counterpart, Nyam-Osor Uchral, agreed Tuesday that Japan will provide about 158.2 billion yen in low-interest loans to support the expansion of Chinggis Khaan International Airport in the Mongolian capital of Ulaanbaatar.

The visit marked Uchral's first trip to Japan since taking office in March.

"Japan will support Mongolia's self-reliance and resilience as its most important third neighbor," Takaichi said at the beginning of the meeting.

Uchral responded that deepening and developing friendly ties with Japan is one of the most important tasks of Mongolia's foreign policy.

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