Japan Asian Para Games Delegation Holds Team-Forming Ceremony

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan's delegation to the upcoming Asian Para Games held a team-forming ceremony at a hotel in Tokyo on Tuesday.

The Asian Para Games will run from Oct. 18 to 24 following the closing of the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Sunday.

Tuesday's ceremony was attended by about 120 people, mainly athletes.

"I'd be delighted if (the event) helps spread the charm of parasports to as many people as possible," sprinter Moe Nakagawa, who is set to serve as Japan's flagbearer at the opening ceremony of the multisport festival, said.

"I hope to work to make the event a huge success as a member of the Japanese team, while remembering to be thankful," she added.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]