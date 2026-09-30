Electricity Rates for Oct. to Hit Record High at All 10 Utilities

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 30 (Jiji Press)--Electricity rates for October usage will hit record highs at all 10 major Japanese utilities due to the end of a government subsidy, with energy prices remaining elevated amid turmoil in the Middle East.

The utilities announced Tuesday that standard household rates for October usage, billed in November, will rise by between 835 yen and 1,578 yen from the previous month.

The government subsidy of 3.50 yen per kilowatt-hour, which had lowered monthly bills by about 800 yen to 900 yen, will end.

Because the billing period partly covers November, the rates also reflect a Nov. 1 increase in transmission charges, or fees for using power lines.

Okinawa Electric Power Co.'s rate will rise by the most, 1,578 yen, to 10,752 yen a month, the highest among the 10 utilities.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]