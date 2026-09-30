ICC States Parties Meeting Venue Shifted from N.Y. to The Hague

Newsfrom Japan

Brussels, Sept. 29 (Jiji Press)--The International Criminal Court said it will move its annual meeting of member states from New York to The Hague over concerns that U.S. sanctions could restrict participation.

The 25th session of the Assembly of States Parties to the Rome Statute was originally scheduled for Nov. 30 to Dec. 7 at United Nations headquarters in New York. It will instead be held in The Hague following consultations with all states parties, the ICC said Tuesday.

ICC officials, including President Tomoko Akane, who is subject to U.S. sanctions, could face restrictions on attending the session.

Some delegations and representatives of nongovernmental organizations could also be affected by U.S. visa restrictions, the ICC said.

The Assembly of States Parties, the ICC's management oversight and legislative body, generally meets once a year in The Hague or New York to discuss the court's budget, personnel and other matters.

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