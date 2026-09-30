Komeito Selects Mitsunari Okamoto as New Leader

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese opposition party Komeito decided Wednesday to appoint former party policy chief Mitsunari Okamoto as its new leader.

Okamoto, 61, will assume the post at a party convention on Saturday, in line with the expiration of the term of the current leader, Toshiko Takeya, 57.

Last week, House of Representatives lawmakers who had transferred from Komeito to the Centrist Reform Alliance returned to Komeito after the CRA decided to disband.

Komeito is rushing to rebuild its organization ahead of an extraordinary Diet session beginning next week and unified local elections set for next spring.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]