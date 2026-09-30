Prices for Over 20,000 Food Items Rise in Japan in 2026

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 30 (Jiji Press)--The number of food items in Japan whose prices have been raised or are set to be raised this year stands at 20,187, surpassing 20,000 for two years in a row, a survey by Teikoku Databank Ltd. showed Wednesday.

Food makers in the country plan to raise prices for 3,153 items in October, a slight decrease from 3,161 items a year before, according to the Japanese research firm.

Soaring crude oil and naphtha prices due to the war in Iran and a weaker yen have pushed up food prices. Food prices are expected to remain elevated as they "remain susceptible to the Middle East situation and foreign exchange rates," Teikoku Databank said.

Prices for 1,399 beverage products will go up in October, when liquor taxes on happoshu, third-segment beer and canned "chuhai" alcoholic beverages will be raised.

The retail price of a 350-milliliter can of Suntory Spirits Ltd.'s "Kinmugi," whose category will shift from third-segment beer to beer, is expected to rise from 197 yen to 206 yen.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]