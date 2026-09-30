Japan's Nidec Considering Sale of Unit

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, Sept. 30 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese motor manufacturer Nidec Corp. is considering the sale of its electronic component subsidiary, Nidec Components Corp., informed sources said Wednesday.

The parent company is in talks with U.S. investment fund Carlyle over a deal expected to exceed 100 billion yen.

The planned sale of the key subsidiary is seen as an attempt by Nidec to shore up its finances as it looks to book massive impairment losses following revelations of accounting irregularities. The losses are expected to total at least several hundred billion yen.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]