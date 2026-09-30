Man Gets 20 Years for Killing Ex-Girlfriend in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Mito, Ibaraki Pref., Sept. 30 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese court on Wednesday sentenced a man to 20 years in prison for stalking and murdering his former girlfriend in Mito, Ibaraki Prefecture, northeast of Tokyo, in December.

Citing the more than 40 injuries found on the victim's head and other parts of her body, presiding Judge Sadahiro Ariga of Mito District Court said the attack by Takumi Ouchi, 29, was "relentless and gruesome" and was driven by "very strong murderous intent."

Ariga also recognized that the killing was premeditated, noting that Ouchi misused a loss prevention tag to track the victim, Haruka Komatsumoto, then 31, and prepared a weapon.

"The suffering of the victim, who was forced to lose her life in a sudden and senseless attack despite being pregnant, is immeasurable," the judge said.

The judge condemned Ouchi's motive of wanting to go back to the time before he met the victim and reset his life after growing angry and frustrated over their breakup, calling this "nothing but selfish."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]