Embattled Nidec Incurs 564.6-B.-Yen Net Loss in FY 2025

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, Sept. 30 (Jiji Press)--Scandal-hit Japanese motor maker Nidec Corp. said Wednesday that it suffered a consolidated net loss of 564.6 billion yen in fiscal 2025, against a revised net profit of 84.6 billion yen for the preceding year.

The red ink came as the Nidec group logged an impairment loss totaling over 632 billion yen.

Audit company PwC Japan Group issued a disclaimer of opinion on Nidec's consolidated financial statement and internal control report, saying that it was unable to obtain sufficient and appropriate materials for auditing.

Kyoto-based Nidec had postponed the release of its financial results for fiscal 2025, which ended in March this year, due to the impact of its massive accounting fraud.

Fiscal 2025 consolidated sales at Nidec increased 3.9 pct from the previous year to 2,708.7 billion yen, while operating loss stood at 518.9 billion yen, compared with a revised fiscal 2024 profit of 128.2 billion yen.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]