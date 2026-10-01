Japan's Kondo Siblings Secure Judo Gold at Asian Games

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, Sept. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Hayato Kondo won judo gold in the men's 60-kilogram event, while his younger sister, Mitsuki, also secured gold in the women's 48-kg event at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Wednesday.

"The fact that I was able to win here means a lot to me," Mitsuki, 21, said.

Saying that he was inspired after seeing Mitsuki reach the top of the podium, Hayato, 25, added that he "gained confidence" from winning his own gold medal.

Adding to Japan's ever-growing gold medal haul at the quadrennial sporting event hosted mainly in central Japan, Sorato Anraku stood atop the men's boulder podium in sport climbing. Compatriot Tomoa Narasaki secured bronze.

Anraku, 19, who had won gold in the previous Asian Games, summed up his performance as "almost perfect."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]