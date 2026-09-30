Seibu Shibuya Store Bids Farewell after 58 Years

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 30 (Jiji Press)--Sogo & Seibu Co.'s Seibu department store in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward closed its doors Wednesday, ending its 58-year history.

Despite the rain, many customers visited to bid farewell to the department store that has long been one of the symbols of Shibuya's shopping and entertainment district.

The store played a leading role in the country's youth culture, helping spark the "DC brand" boom, a craze for designer labels, in the 1980s.

In recent years, however, it saw its revenue deteriorate mainly due to competition with newer commercial facilities in the area and with online shopping amid rapidly changing consumer needs.

"I used to come here often during the (DC) brand boom," a woman in her 60s from Tokyo's Setagaya Ward said, adding that she recently visited to go to a restaurant. "I'm sad to see the store close," she said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]