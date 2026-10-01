New Okinawa Governor Rejects Unconditional Defense Buildup

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Oct. 1 (Jiji Press)--New Okinawa Governor Genta Koja urged the Japanese government on Wednesday to give sufficient explanation about its defense buildup in the country's southwest.

"I will not unconditionally accept" the defense buildup in the region, including his southern prefecture, Koja said in an inaugural press conference at his office in Naha, Okinawa's capital.

He called on the central government to explain to local residents the significance of the defense buildup, gain the residents' understanding, strike a balance with efforts to reduce the burden of hosting military bases and avoid disrupting civilian use of airports and ports.

Koja reiterated that he agrees on the relocation of the U.S. Marine Corps' Futenma air station within the prefecture in order to remove the dangers posed by the base as early as possible.

He won the election on Sept. 13, becoming the first Okinawa governor in 12 years who does not oppose the Futenma base relocation from Ginowan to the Henoko district in Nago.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]