Japan Launches Active Cyberdefense Program

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 1 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government put its active cyberdefense program into operation on Thursday to stop major cyberattacks preemptively.

The program involves police and the Self-Defense Forces hacking into servers when they detect signs of a cyberattack, in order to neutralize the threats by taking actions such as deleting harmful programs.

The government will strengthen its collaboration critical infrastructure operators.

The Japan Active Cyber Defense Oversight Committee, an independent body established in April, will assess whether the government side's actions were appropriate.

Speaking at a government meeting on Wednesday, Toshiharu Furukawa, minister in charge of cybersecurity, said, "We're committed to securing the world's highest level of resilience."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]