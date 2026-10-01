Japan GSDF Chief Visits S. Korea for 1st Time in 17 Years

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force Chief of Staff Gen. Masayoshi Arai has visited South Korea, marking the first visit by a GSDF chief in 17 years, according to Japan's Ground Staff Office.

During the two-day visit, made at the invitation of South Korea from Tuesday to Wednesday, Arai met with Kim Gyu-ha, chief of staff of the South Korean army, the office said Wednesday.

The two chiefs discussed the situation in North Korea and ways to enhance defense cooperation between Japan and South Korea.

Gen. Yoshihide Yoshida, then chief of staff of the SDF's Joint Staff, visited South Korea last year, and Adm. Akira Saito, chief of staff of the Maritime SDF, in April this year.

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