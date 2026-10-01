Japan Tightens Requirements for Permanent Residence

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Immigration Services Agency on Thursday tightened requirements for foreigners to obtain permanent residence by revising its guidelines, requiring applicants to maintain annual income above the average for Japanese households and possess a certain level of Japanese-language proficiency.

The income requirement applies to applications filed on or after April 1 this year that remain unprocessed, while the other requirements will take effect in April 2027.

Under the immigration control and refugee recognition law, obtaining permanent residence requires good conduct, sufficient assets and skills to make an independent living, and that the applicant's residence be deemed to be in the national interest.

The revised guidelines stipulate that applicants must be judged capable of supporting themselves in the future, with annual income exceeding the average level of Japanese households.

The amount of pension benefits applicants are expected to receive in the future will also be taken into consideration, based on whether it reaches the level they would receive after 30 years of participation in the "kosei nenkin" public pension program for employees at their current income level.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]