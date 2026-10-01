New Chubu Electric Chief Pledges Governance Overhaul

Newsfrom Japan

Kakegawa, Shizuoka Pref., Oct. 1 (Jiji Press)--Minoru Yasui, new president of Chubu Electric Power Co., pledged Thursday to reform corporate governance following a series of misconduct cases involving its nuclear plant in Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan.

Yasui met with Masaru Shimomura, mayor of Omaezaki, Shizuoka, home to the Hamaoka nuclear plant, to outline the company's approach to regain local trust following the scandals, including data falsification involving earthquake assumptions.

After also visiting Makinohara and Kakegawa, neighboring Shizuoka cities that have safety agreements with Chubu Electric, Yasui told reporters that he has conveyed the company's intention to change its governance to municipal officials.

"I wanted to apologize for the scandals and convey my resolve to fundamentally rebuild the company," Yasui said of his decision to make the visits on his first day as Chubu Electric chief.

Shimomura told reporters after the meeting that Yasui has offered an apology and outlined the company's structural reforms. The mayor said he has again urged the company to ensure safety while taking local residents' views into account.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]