"Shichiken" from Yamanashi Wins Top Sake Prize in France

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, Sept. 30 (Jiji Press)--"Shichiken Hoshi no Kagayaki Sparkling," a Japanese sake brand of Yamanashi Meijo Co. in Yamanashi Prefecture, central Japan, won the President's Award, the top prize, in the sake category at the 2026 Kura Master competition in France on Wednesday.

The top prize in the honkaku-shochu and awamori spirits category went to "Mugishiru," a barley shochu brand made by Toyonaga Distillery in Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan.

The award ceremony was held in Paris the same day. Judges praised the winning sake and shochu brands for their distinctive flavors combining freshness and strength and their deep and profound character.

"We are very honored to be recognized internationally," Toyonaga Distillery executive Haruka Toyonaga said.

Yamanashi Meijo President Tsushima Kitahara said, "I hope (the award) will give more people an opportunity to connect with sake."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]