Kyoto Eyeing Dual Pricing for World Heritage Castle

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, Oct. 1 (Jiji Press)--Kyoto Mayor Koji Matsui announced plans Thursday to introduce a dual pricing system for visitors to the Nijo-jo castle, a UNESCO World Heritage site in the western Japan city, differentiating between locals and others.

The admission fee for the castle and its Ninomaru-goten palace will be revised down to 1,000 yen from the current 1,300 yen for Kyoto citizens and raised to 2,000 yen for visitors from outside the city.

The mayor unveiled the planned fee revision at the day's plenary meeting of the Kyoto municipal assembly.

The city government will submit a proposal to amend a related ordinance to the assembly in November, aiming to introduce the new fees in fiscal 2027.

The increased portion of fee revenue will be used to cover the costs for the preservation and repairs of facilities at the castle, which is managed by the city government.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]