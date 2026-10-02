Kato Elected Science Council Head on Shift to Public Corporation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 1 (Jiji Press)--The Science Council of Japan elected Kazuto Kato, professor emeritus at the University of Osaka, as its new president at its general meeting in Tokyo on Thursday, when the council transitioned from a state organization to a special public corporation.

“I feel a sense of responsibility,” Kato said at the meeting, adding that there are many challenges ahead. “Let’s engage with society, deliberate thoroughly with the public, engage in dialogue and take action,” he said.

Under government initiative, a new law was enacted in June last year to transform the council, which represents the country’s scientific community, into a special public corporation.

The change followed a debate over how the council should be structured that was sparked by then Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s unprecedented move to reject the appointments of six council member nominees in 2020.

While the right to make recommendations to the government on science and technology policies is maintained, the law establishes an evaluation committee and auditors, to be appointed by the prime minister, to check the council’s activities and finances.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]