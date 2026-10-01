Japan, Germany Sign Evacuation Cooperation Memorandum

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan and Germany on Thursday signed a memorandum of cooperation on the evacuation of each other's citizens in the event of a conflict or disaster in a third country.

The memorandum was signed by Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and German Ambassador to Japan Petra Sigmund at the Foreign Ministry.

It calls for the two countries to share information on crisis management and evacuation plans in peacetime and provide mutual support, including transportation, in emergencies.

Since 2024, Japan has established similar arrangements with South Korea, Australia, Canada, Britain and Brazil. Germany is the sixth such partner country.

In 2004 and 2013, when conflicts erupted in Ivory Coast and South Sudan, respectively, Japanese nationals were evacuated aboard German military aircraft.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]