Japan's Fujiwara, Tanioka, Maeda Win Judo Gold at Asian Games

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, Oct. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan's medal tally at the ongoing Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games increased further Thursday, with Sotaro Fujiwara, Narumi Tanioka and Rin Maeda clinching gold medals in judo events.

Fujiwara, who secured gold in the men's 81-kilogram category, said, "I'm in a world where people expect results, so I'm relieved."

Tanioka won gold in the women's 63-kg category and Maeda in the women's 70-kg category. In the quarterfinals, Maeda was bitten on the arm by a Chinese opponent, who was later disqualified for the behavior. "I didn't really care because I was pumped with adrenaline," she said.

Elsewhere in the quadrennial sporting festival held mainly in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, Yuri Nakazato added to Japan's gold haul in wrestling, by winning the men's Greco-Roman 97-kg event. "I didn't think that I would win," he said.

Nakazato's mother is from Aichi. Saying that many relatives were at the venue cheering him on, Nakazato said, "I had twice as much energy as usual."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]