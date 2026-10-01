Japan to Compile Action Plan for Spreading AI Use

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Thursday that the government will draw up an action plan by the end of the year to promote the use of artificial intelligence, which she regards as an accelerator for economic growth.

"The societal implementation of high-performance AI is essential for realizing the government's growth strategy," Takaichi said at a meeting of the Council for Japan's Growth Strategy.

She instructed relevant cabinet ministers to compile a concrete vision for AI utilization, as well as regulatory and institutional reforms.

At the meeting, participants discussed a growth strategy implementation program to be compiled at year-end alongside the government's budget proposal for fiscal 2027.

Takaichi said her government will designate the five years starting in the fiscal from next April as an intensive period to promote public and private investment in 17 strategic sectors, including AI and semiconductors, and include priority sectors and investment amounts in the program.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]