ICC Akane's Ex-Students Urge Tokyo to Act against U.S. Sanctions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 2 (Jiji Press)--A group of lawyers who studied under International Criminal Court President Tomoko Akane have submitted a petition with over 170,000 signatures to the Japanese government, demanding action to realize the immediate lifting of U.S. sanctions on her.

"Japan, which maintains a relationship of trust with the United States, can play a role in safeguarding the ICC's independence," Kentaro Uematsu, who represents the group, told a press conference.

The petition was submitted to Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Masanao Ozaki on Thursday. Members of the group studied under Akane when she was professor at Nagoya University's School of Law.

Lawyer Yosuke Shamoto, who was present when the petition was submitted, said Ozaki told the group that the government had clearly conveyed to Washington its support for the ICC.

The signatures were collected online in about a month.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]