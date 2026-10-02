JERA to Build Large AI Data Center near Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 2 (Jiji Press)--Jera Co. and two other companies said Thursday that they will spend 15 billion dollars to build a large data center for artificial intelligence at a thermal power station in Chiba, a city near Tokyo.

The data center will have a power capacity of up to 400,000 kilowatts, making it one of the biggest data centers in Japan. It is expected to go into operation around 2028.

Building a data center inside a power plant and directly supplying it with electricity eliminates the need to set up large-scale power transmission facilities, allowing the data center to begin operations quickly.

The Chiba thermal power station is run by Jera, a Japanese electricity supplier jointly owned by a unit of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. and Chubu Electric Power Co.

The data center project is the first phase of a partnership agreement that Jera signed Dell Technologies Inc., a U.S. technology company, and Rhaelm Holdings Ltd., a British data center developer, on Thursday to accelerate AI infrastructure development.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]