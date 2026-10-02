Japan's Motegi Urges Iran to Show Flexibility in Talks with U.S.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi has urged Iran to show maximum flexibility in a phone call with his Iranian counterpart, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, apparently referring to mediated negotiations between Iran and the United States aimed at ending their conflict.

"Japan would also like to build momentum for diplomacy together with the countries concerned," Motegi also said in the call Thursday.

Araghchi explained the current status of talks with the United States and Iran's position on the matter. Motegi and Araghchi confirmed that they would maintain close communication toward a diplomatic resolution.

The Japanese top diplomat also called on Iran to engage constructively on issues surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil transport waterway currently subject to a de facto blockade. He stressed the importance of discussing the future of the strait with the entire international community.

It was the 10th phone call between the Japanese and Iranian foreign ministers since the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran in February.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]