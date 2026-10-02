Putin Says Japan Responsible for Deterioration of Ties

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 2 (Jiji Press)--Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the deterioration in relations with Japan was caused by a change in Japan's stance.

Speaking at the Valdai Discussion Club meeting in Moscow on Thursday, which brought together Russia experts from inside and outside the country, Putin said that there has been absolutely no change in Russia's approach over the past two years.

He also said that he is interested in cooperation with Japan and that the ties could be improved depending on Japan's attitude.

Putin made the remarks in response to a question from Taisuke Abiru, senior fellow at Japan's Sasakawa Peace Foundation.

At the Valdai Discussion Club meeting two years ago, Putin said that Russia was prepared to build relations with Japan for the next five years and the next 50 years. Asked to comment on those remarks at Thursday's meeting, Putin emphasized that it is not Russia that started sanctions, renewing his criticism of Japan's punitive measures over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]