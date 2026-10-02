Zelenskyy Meets with Ex-Japan Defense Min. Onodera

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 2 (Jiji Press)--Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with former Japanese Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera and other lawmakers of the Asian country to discuss bilateral cooperation, the president's office has said.

At the meeting in Kyiv on Thursday, Zelenskyy said that his country values all of the economic and humanitarian support provided by Japan. He also emphasized that Onodera's visit to Kyiv amid Russia's continuing drone attacks is especially important for the Eastern European country.

Zelenskyy remarked that he had a good meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in New York late last month, adding that the two leaders agreed to remain in active communication.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said in a social media post Wednesday that he had met with Onodera and discussed measures to deepen security and defense cooperation between Japan and Ukraine.

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