G20 Trade Ministers Fail to Address Forced Labor, Overproduction

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Oct. 1 (Jiji Press)--The trade ministers of the Group of 20 advanced and emerging economies met in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, for two days through Thursday, but failed to reach an agreement on forced labor and overproduction.

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, who chaired the meeting, told a press conference that participants expressed very strong concerns over overproduction, but that there was also opposition.

China is believed to have expressed opposition at the meeting. Many economies, including Japan and the United States, have criticized China for producing cheap products with massive subsidies and forced labor.

Meanwhile, Greer said that the G20 trade ministers were able to agree on a statement regarding the weaponization of food through coercive trade measures.

Following the U.S.-China summit in September, Greer said that trade friction between the two countries will continue.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]