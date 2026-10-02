Japan Issues 1st-Ever Ship Suspension Order to Tokai Kisen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan's transport ministry ordered Tokai Kisen Co. on Friday to suspend some of its vessels following multiple law violations, including operating vessels under the influence of alcohol.

This is the first time a ship suspension order has been issued under the marine transportation law.

Between January and June this year, the ministry conducted an extraordinary inspection of the company and found 13 cases of violations of the law. In August, the ministry imposed administrative penalties, including an order to dismiss officials in charge of safety and ship operation management.

According to the ministry, on New Year's Day this year, crew members of two large passenger ships, including their captains, drank alcohol on board and went on duty without taking an alcohol test.

Within the company, drinking on New Year's Day has become a custom believed to have started at least 30 years ago.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]