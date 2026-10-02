Ibaraki Won't Accept 2nd-Stage Survey for N-Waste Site: Governor

Newsfrom Japan

Mito, Ibaraki Pref., Oct. 2 (Jiji Press)--Ibaraki Governor Kazuhiko Oigawa said Friday that he has no intention of consenting to proceed to a preliminary survey, the second stage of the three-tier selection process for choosing a final disposal site for high-level radioactive waste from nuclear power plants.

"I don't plan to give my approval" for such a survey, the governor of the eastern Japan prefecture said at a press conference. "My position will not change," he added, also ruling out the possibility of hosting such a facility.

The remarks came after Sadayuki Suzuki, mayor of Hitachiomiya in Ibaraki, announced Wednesday that his city will accept a literature survey, the first stage of the selection process.

Conducting a preliminary survey requires the consent of the prefectural governor.

Ibaraki "has already contributed to the central government's energy policy significantly by shouldering burdens," mainly from hosting Japan Atomic Power Co.'s Tokai No. 2 nuclear plant in the village of Tokai, Oigawa said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]