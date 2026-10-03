Japan Sets Record Medal Haul at Home Asian Games

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, Oct. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan broke its record for medals won at a single Asian Games at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Friday, exceeding its previous record of 218 medals set at the 1994 Hiroshima Asian Games in western Japan.

The Asian nation further increased its medal tally to 240 on the 14th day of the quadrennial sporting tournament held mainly in Aichi Prefecture in central Japan.

The Japanese women's national soccer team, known as Nadeshiko Japan, faced North Korea in the final and secured its third consecutive title by winning a penalty shootout after the match ended 2-2.

In sailing, Japan's Tetsuya Isozaki and Yurie Seki won a gold medal for the host nation in the mixed dinghy event. "We were expecting nothing but gold," Isozaki said, expressing his relief.

Japan added to its already stacked medal count in judo, with Ryotaro Masuchi and Riku Okada winning gold in the men's 100-kilogram and 90-kg events, respectively.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]