Japan, Qatar Agree to Address Iran Situation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani agreed Friday to work closely together to address the situation surrounding Iran.

Qatar has been mediating negotiations between Iran and the United States to resolve their conflict. In their talks in Tokyo, the Qatari leader explained to Takaichi the current state of the negotiations.

Takaichi expressed concern that military tensions remain high and the rules-based maritime order is being undermined.

Both leaders also affirmed their commitment to economic cooperation, including in the energy sector.

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