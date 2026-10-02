Japan Imposes Sanctions on Russia, Targeting Shadow Fleet Ships

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 2 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Friday it has imposed additional economic sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, newly targeting the so-called shadow fleet of 35 vessels that carry Russian oil and help Moscow evade sanctions.

The move puts Japan in step with European countries, which have been taking a tougher stance toward Russia. It is the first time that the Japanese government has imposed sanctions on vessels.

Specifically, it will restrict the provision of services such as repairs and insurance to the designated vessels. Through the sanctions, the government aims to reduce Russia's revenues from crude oil exports.

Additionally, Japan added 33 organizations and nine individuals linked to Russia to its asset-freeze list.

To counter moves to circumvent sanctions through third countries, Japan newly banned exports to four entities in Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]