INTERVIEW: Digital Minister to Promote Narrow AI Development

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese digital transformation minister Toshiharu Furukawa has expressed determination to promote the development of so-called narrow artificial intelligence systems, in order to compete better with powerhouses such as the United States and China.

As examples, Furukawa named vertical AI, tailored to perform tasks in specific fields, and physical AI, which enables robots and other equipment to operate autonomously.

"Information not available on the internet will be key" in the AI development race since the existing training data are about to be exhausted, he said in a recent interview.

Japan has an accumulation of high-quality data, including medical data from hospitals, Furukawa emphasized.

Regarding cyberattacks, he underlined the importance of using AI to find system vulnerabilities and resolve them.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]