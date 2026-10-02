9 Japanese Arrested over Alleged Fraud Based in Laos

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese police said Friday they have arrested nine Japanese nationals for alleged involvement in a fraud operating out of Laos.

The suspects, aged between 23 and 64, were transferred to Japan in stages starting Tuesday, after they were detained in the Southeast Asian country in June.

According to investigative sources, some of the suspects are believed to have known Kazuhiko Masuda, 48, wanted by police in connection with a high-profile robbery-murder case in which a woman was killed at her home in May in Tochigi Prefecture, eastern Japan.

Tochigi prefectural police plan to investigate their links to Masuda.

Among the suspects are Sayaka Abe, 41, Yuto Gushiken, 27, and Takahito Kondo, 49, all unemployed and with no known address.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]