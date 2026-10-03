N. Korea Fires Ballistic Missile toward Sea of Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Oct. 3 (Jiji Press)--North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan from around Wonsan, Kangwon Province, at around 6:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the South Korean military.

The Japanese Defense Ministry also announced that Pyongyang had conducted the launch, and said the missile is believed to have fallen into waters outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.

The projectile traveled about 680 kilometers, reaching a maximum altitude of about 90 km, according to the ministry. No damage to aircraft or ships has been confirmed.

The Japanese government lodged a strong protest with North Korea, saying the missile launch is a serious issue concerning the safety of Japanese citizens.

The launch was the first ballistic missile firing by North Korea since it fired a short-range missile on Sept. 20.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]