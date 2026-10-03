Komeito Launches New Leadership Team under Okamoto

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese opposition party Komeito launched a new leadership team under Mitsunari Okamoto, who was elected party leader at a convention in Tokyo on Saturday.

Following the collapse of the three-way merger with the Centrist Reform Alliance and the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, Komeito aims to rebuild the party ahead of unified local elections next spring and the election for the Senate, the upper parliamentary chamber, in 2028.

Okamoto called on party members at the convention to "work together to realize centrist politics" that allow people to live with a sense of security and hope.

"Today marks the departure of a new Komeito," he said, urging party members to unite.

The new leader set a goal of victory for all party candidates in the unified local elections.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]